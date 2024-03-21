GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four accused get bail after they undertake to pay ₹25,000 for providing water to deer during summer

March 21, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to four persons accused of being in possession of a red sand boa after they submitted an undertaking to the court to pay ₹25,000 to the Tirunelveli District Forest Officer and Wildlife Warden for providing water to deer during the summer.

Justice M. Dhandapani granted bail with certain conditions to the accused — Arunachala Moorthy, Muthupandian, Lingasami and Vincent. The accused were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on February 28. They were booked under relevant sections of the Wild Life (Protection) Act. The State submitted that the investigation was yet to be completed.

The petitioners were directed to deposit ₹25,000 jointly through demand draft to the District Forest Officer and Wildlife Warden, Tirunelveli Division, before the trial court. They were also directed to appear before the Forest Ranger at 10.30 a.m. every day till further orders.

