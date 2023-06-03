HamberMenu
‘Foundational learning forms basis for all future learning’

June 03, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
A workshop on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy was organised by Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tirupparankundram. 

A workshop on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) was organised by Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tirupparankundram on Saturday, as part of the Janbhagidari event. FLN refers to a child’s ability to read simple sentences with meaning and solve basic math problems by the end of Class 3. A total of 98 teachers, representing various schools, participated in the workshop.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Principal A. Jerald emphasised the importance of developing students’ abilities to integrate their experiences outside the classroom with their classroom learning, thereby enhancing their core literacy and numeracy skills.

Headmistress J. Amutha said that the Central government had initiated this programme as part of the Janbhagidari initiative. The aim was to raise awareness of NEP 2022 (National Educational Policy) and the significance of foundational literacy and numeracy among primary school teachers.

She said that foundational learning forms the basis for all future learning, and without acquiring basic foundational skills in reading, writing, and basic mathematics, children would be ill-prepared for the complexities of the curriculum beyond grade III. The programme’s target is to ensure that every child in the country achieves foundational literacy and numeracy by the end of Grade 3, by 2026-27, focusing on the holistic development of the child across different domains.

