Foundation stones laid for new college, maternity ward at Srivilliputtur GH

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran laid the foundation stone for the two-storey building for Government Arts and Science College at Pillaiyarkulam near here on Monday.

The college was started in 2020 in a temporary building on CMS Higher Secondary School premises. A total of 850 boys and girls are pursuing undergraduate courses in Commerce, Tamil, English, Mathematics and Computer Science.

The new building will have classrooms, a library, two staff rooms, rooms from heads of the departments, and separate toilet facilities for boys and girls. The 4,057-square-metre building will also have a laboratory and a conference hall.

The new building would come up at a cost of ₹11.33 crore. Tenkasi MP Dhanush M. Kumar, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy and Madurai Regional Joint Director for Collegiate Education Pon. Muthuramalingam were present.

Maternity, paediatric ward

Mr. Ramachandran also laid the foundation stone for a building to house the maternity and paediatric ward, to be constructed at a cost of ₹6.89 crore, at the Srivilliputtur Government Hospital.

The two-storey building will have a plinth area of 2,582 square metres. The ground floor will have the Resident Medical Officer’s chamber, an outpatient ward, a reception and registration room, pharmacy, post-delivery care ward, duty doctor’s office and a neonatal ward. A room to treat pregnant women for blood pressure and seizure and delivery rooms will also be housed there.

The first floor will have a pre-delivery care ward, laboratory, counselling room and a nurses’ room. The second floor will house an intensive care unit, a patient care ward, a room for preparing the patients and two treatment rooms.

Public Works Department Executive Engineer Selvarajan, Joint Director (Medical Services) Murugavel, Sivakasi Revenue Divisional Officer (in-charge) Anitha and Srivilliputtur Municipal Chairman Ravikannan were among those who were present.

The Minister also laid the foundation stone for a building for Rajapalayam Panchayat Union office which will come up at a cost of ₹3.41 crore.