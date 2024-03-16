ADVERTISEMENT

Foundation stone laid for underground drainage scheme; 8,000 houses will benefit

March 16, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Member of Parliament Kanimozhi on Saturday laid foundation stone for the underground drainage scheme to be implemented on an outlay of ₹ 152.14 crore for benefiting 8,000-odd houses in 5 wards of the Corporation.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP said this scheme, which would be executed in four phases in 5 wards would benefit 8,014 houses with the contribution of the Centre (₹ 45.44 crore), the State (₹ 41.31 crore) and the Thoothukudi Corporation (₹ 65.39 crore).

The sewage to be collected from these houses would be taken to the pumping stations coming up at Ashok Nagar, Paulpandi Nagar, Nilesh Nagar and Irudhayammalpuram to finally reach the sewage treatment centre near Tharuvaikulam. After being treated, the treated grey water would be used for nourishing fodder and other plants raised on 200 acres of land, she said.

 She said that the families, which had lost their houses in the mid-December flood, would be given ₹ 4 lakh for constructing or repairing their houses. Students who had lost their laptops in the flood would also be given new laptops.

The MP handed over 3 motorized sewing machines, 47 embroidery machines and ₹ 50,000 each to 20 transgender.

After inaugurating the new bus-stop at Karungulam, she handed over a house to the children from Thoppur near Tiruchendur, who had lost their parents and inaugurated an overhead tank at Vilaathikulam and an open auditorium at Muthaiahpuram panchayat under Pudur union.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy and MLAs Oorvasi S. Amirtharaj and M.C. Shanmugaiah were present.

