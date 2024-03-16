GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Foundation stone laid for underground drainage scheme; 8,000 houses will benefit

March 16, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Member of Parliament Kanimozhi on Saturday laid foundation stone for the underground drainage scheme to be implemented on an outlay of ₹ 152.14 crore for benefiting 8,000-odd houses in 5 wards of the Corporation.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP said this scheme, which would be executed in four phases in 5 wards would benefit 8,014 houses with the contribution of the Centre (₹ 45.44 crore), the State (₹ 41.31 crore) and the Thoothukudi Corporation (₹ 65.39 crore).

The sewage to be collected from these houses would be taken to the pumping stations coming up at Ashok Nagar, Paulpandi Nagar, Nilesh Nagar and Irudhayammalpuram to finally reach the sewage treatment centre near Tharuvaikulam. After being treated, the treated grey water would be used for nourishing fodder and other plants raised on 200 acres of land, she said.

 She said that the families, which had lost their houses in the mid-December flood, would be given ₹ 4 lakh for constructing or repairing their houses. Students who had lost their laptops in the flood would also be given new laptops.

The MP handed over 3 motorized sewing machines, 47 embroidery machines and ₹ 50,000 each to 20 transgender.

After inaugurating the new bus-stop at Karungulam, she handed over a house to the children from Thoppur near Tiruchendur, who had lost their parents and inaugurated an overhead tank at Vilaathikulam and an open auditorium at Muthaiahpuram panchayat under Pudur union.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy and MLAs Oorvasi S. Amirtharaj and M.C. Shanmugaiah were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.