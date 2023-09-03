Foundation stone laid for storage godown in Vilathikulam

September 03, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Kovilpatti

Foundation stone for constructing a storage godown for farm produce was laid on the Regulated Market premises in Vilathikulam on Sunday.

Thoothukudi MP, Kanimozhi, laid the foundation stone in the presence of Minister for Social Welfare Geetha Jeevan and MLA, G. V. Markandeyan.

The storage godown would come up at a cost of ₹1.60 crore under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund with the assistance from NABARD bank.

Thoothukudi Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, Secretary of Tirunelveli Marketing Committee P. N. Ezhil, Assistant Director, Agriculture, Geetha, Regulated Market Superintendent M. Viswanathan, were among those who were present.

