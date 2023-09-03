ADVERTISEMENT

Foundation stone laid for storage godown in Vilathikulam

September 03, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Kovilpatti

The Hindu Bureau

Foundation stone for constructing a storage godown for farm produce was laid on the Regulated Market premises in Vilathikulam on Sunday.

Thoothukudi MP, Kanimozhi, laid the foundation stone in the presence of Minister for Social Welfare Geetha Jeevan and MLA, G. V. Markandeyan.

The storage godown would come up at a cost of ₹1.60 crore under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund with the assistance from NABARD bank.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Thoothukudi Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, Secretary of Tirunelveli Marketing Committee P. N. Ezhil, Assistant Director, Agriculture, Geetha, Regulated Market Superintendent M. Viswanathan, were among those who were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US