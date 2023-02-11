Foundation stone laid for setting up new storage godowns in Dindigul district 

February 11, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy presided over a bhumi puja for construction of a storage godown in Sullerumbu village in Reddiarchatram block in Dindigul district on Saturday.

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin inaugurated through video-conference the foundation stone laying ceremony. Dindigul MP P. Velusamy, Collector S. Visakan were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that foundation stone has been laid for setting up storage godowns in Reddiarchatram block and in Alambadi village in Gujiliamparai block at a cost of ₹4 crore each with a capacity of storing 2,000 metric tonnes of paddy each under the Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department.

They will aid in disbursing civil supplies to over 1 lakh ration cardholders and 34,000 ration cardholders respectively.

The State government has increased the disbursement of loans to women Self Help Groups up to ₹20 lakh. Further, he noted that the Chief Minister has sanctioned ₹4,000 crore for the improvement of rural roads across the State.

He added that permission has been granted to set up a new Primary Health Centre at Panrimalai and steps would be taken to set up a PHC at Sullerumbu next year.

Fund for projects worth ₹1.5 crore from the Dindigul Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) in the areas under Athoor Assembly Constituency has been allocated. Further, ₹45 lakh has been allocated to set up a multi-purpose community hall at Murunellikottai, said the Minister.

District Revenue Officer V. Latha, Regional Manager, Civil Supplies Corporation, R. Merlin Dorothy and others were present.