Foundation stone laid for ROB at Satchiyapuram in Sivakasi

Published - July 26, 2024 09:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Foundation stone was laid here on Friday for constructing a new road overbridge in lieu of railway gate at Satchiyapuram on the Sivakasi-Srivilliputtur highway.

Revenue Minister, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu laid the foundation stone for the ₹61.74 crore project in the presence of MLA G. Ashokan and Sub-Collector Priya Ravichandran.

The RoB has been a long-pending demand from the people of Sivakasi as frequent closure of the railway gate made the road users wait for prolonged periods of time on both sides of the railway gate.

The Ministers said that Sivakasi being densely-populated with lot of industrial units, schools and colleges, the need for the RoB was felt to ease the flow of traffic. Besides local people, the 683-metre-long bridge would also help free movement of vehicles coming from Sattur, Kovilpatti, Srivilliputtur and villages from the surroundings.

Sivakasi Mayor I. Sangeetha, Superintending Engineers Marimuthurajan of Highways (Projects) and Jeyarani (Construction and Maintenance), Divisional Engineers Bakiyalakshmi and Lingusamy, and Deputy Mayor Vignesh Priya were present.

