Foundation stone laid for renovation of Right Main Canal of Sennampatti irrigation canal

February 08, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST

As part of an initiative to restore the defunct Sennampatti irrigation canal, foundation stone for renovation of Right Main Canal and construction an anicut across it was laid on Thursday.

Laying the foundation stone, Finance Minister, Thangam Thennarasu, said that the Chief Minister, M.k. Stalin, has allocated ₹15.78 crore for giving life to the irrigation system that has remained defunct for nearly 35 years.

The works would provide water to the rain-fed regions of Kariapatti. It would benefit villages such as Vaiyampatti, Nandhikundu, Mallankinaru, Mudiyanoor, Thimmanpatti, Chandrakulam, Thonukal, Thandiyanendal and Valayankulam. Besides, filling up of nine tanks with water would become easier which would help recharge of groundwater in those villages.

It would also help the people and the cattle, he said.

Virudhunagar Collector, V.P. Jayaseelan, said that some 800 acres which never got irrigation facility would be irrigated. This facility would increase the farm production and prevent migration of workers to cities seeking jobs.

Water Resources Department Superintending Engineer, R. Dhayalakumar (Vaippar Basin Circle); Executive Engineer, Gundar Basin Division, Sivaprabhakar; Assistant Executive Engineer, Muthusamy, Revenue Divisional Officer, Aruppukottai, Vallikannu; were among those who were present.

Earlier, the Minister inaugrated a bus shelter constructed at a cost of ₹6 lakh under MLA Constituency Development Fund at K. Karisalkulam junction in Kariapatti.