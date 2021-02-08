Foundation stone laid for operation theatre complex

MADURAI

08 February 2021 22:02 IST

The complex will have six floors with 22 operation theatres

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, through video conferencing from Chennai, laid the foundation stone for the ₹121.80-crore operation theatre complex that is under construction at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) here on Monday.

Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju, District Collector T. Anbalagan and GRH Dean J. Sangumani participated in the bhoomi puja held on the hospital premises.

This complex, which will have state-of-the-art operation theatres, is funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The operation theatre complex is being constructed by demolishing a portion of the main building of the GRH which houses the Dean’s chamber.

It will also house an emergency cardiology department, plastic surgery outpatient department, cardiology outpatient department, imaging centre, Cath lab and Intensive Care Unit. The operation theatre complex will have advanced medical equipment and infrastructure.

A statement from the district administration said that a solar water heater system and sewage treatment plant would be present in the complex.