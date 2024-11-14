Foundation stone laid for Olympic academy at MGR stadium in Madurai

In line with the Tamil Nadu government’s announcement that Olympic academies will be established in four districts, Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy laid the foundation stone for the construction of the facility at M.G.R. stadium in Madurai on Thursday.

The ₹6-crore complex will have a kabaddi stadium on the ground floor, six table tennis courts on the first floor, besides a gym, dress changing rooms, etc. The existing tennis and basketball stadiums would be improved with better infrastructure like artificial turf and viewers’ gallery, a press statement said. Collector M.S. Sangeetha and other officials were present at the event.