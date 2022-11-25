  1. EPaper
Foundation stone laid for new ICU at Oddanchatram GH

November 25, 2022 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani presided over a ceremony to construct a 50-bed ICU facility at the Government Hospital in Oddanchatram on Friday.

The building would have four storeys each spread over 4,090 sq. metres. It would come up at a cost of ₹24 crore. It would comprise an emergency ward, X-ray unit, ECG and ECHO facilities, laboratories, ICU, rooms for doctors and nurses, toilets for men and women, stated a press release. The mortuary would be shifted and a new air-conditioned mortuary will be established.

The minister said that steps would be taken to appoint doctors, nurses and administrative staff for the hospital. Dindigul MP P. Velusamy and Joint Director of Health Services Boominathan were present.

