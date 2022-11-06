Foundation stone laid for government college building in Tiruchuli

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu takes part int the bhoomi puja for the Government Arts and Science College building at Tiruchuli in Virudhunagar district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu on Sunday laid foundation stone for a building for Government Arts and Science College at Tiruchuli in Virudhunagar district.

The two-storey building would come up at a cost of ₹12.46 crore. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the new college in July following which it started functioning in a temporary building. A total of 195 students have been admitted in five disciplines of Arts and Science undergraduate courses - Tamil, English, Chemistry, Commerce and Computer Science.

Mr. Thennarasu said that the Chief Minister had announced commencement of 10 new arts and science colleges to ensure access to higher education for students belonging to various parts of the State.

The new college building would have an area of 4,057 square metres. The building would have classrooms, administrative office, library, rooms for Heads of Departments, faculty room, separate toilet facilities for boys and girls.

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, District Revenue Officer J. Ravi Kumar, Aruppukottai Revenue Divisional Officer Kalyan Kumar were among those present.