Foundation stone laid for government college building in Tiruchuli

The Hindu Bureau
November 06, 2022 20:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu takes part int the bhoomi puja for the Government Arts and Science College building at Tiruchuli in Virudhunagar district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu on Sunday laid foundation stone for a building for Government Arts and Science College at Tiruchuli in Virudhunagar district.

The two-storey building would come up at a cost of ₹12.46 crore. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the new college in July following which it started functioning in a temporary building. A total of 195 students have been admitted in five disciplines of Arts and Science undergraduate courses - Tamil, English, Chemistry, Commerce and Computer Science.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Thennarasu said that the Chief Minister had announced commencement of 10 new arts and science colleges to ensure access to higher education for students belonging to various parts of the State.

The new college building would have an area of 4,057 square metres. The building would have classrooms, administrative office, library, rooms for Heads of Departments, faculty room, separate toilet facilities for boys and girls.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, District Revenue Officer J. Ravi Kumar, Aruppukottai Revenue Divisional Officer Kalyan Kumar were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app