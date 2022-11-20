Foundation stone laid for government college building in Oddanchatram

November 20, 2022 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani laid the foundation stone for a building for Government Arts and Science College at Oddanchatram in Dindigul District on Sunday.

The Minister also planted saplings on the college premises at Kallimandayam in Oddanchatram taluk in the presence of Dindigul MP P.Velusamy and Collector S. Visakan, said a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sakkarapani said that construction of this college is expected to be completed within a year. Further, construction of two bus stands for the students studying in the college will be taken up soon.

He also noted that out of the 31 new colleges being set up across the State, six have been allotted to Dindigul district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Minister also said that permission has been obtained to establish a Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in the district. A site has been identified for establishing an All India Civil Services Coaching Centre in the area to impart training to aspirants. Further, he said that a world-class training centre will be set up soon to provide training to aspirants land a government job.

He said that ₹1,000 crore has been allocated to bring Cauvery water to augment drinking water supply across Dindigul district. The scheme would benefit Oddanchatram Panchayat, Municipality, Town Panchayat areas and Neikkarapatti Town Panchayat and several Panchayats under Palani Panchayat Union.

Trending

  1. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  2. The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
  3. India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: U.S.
  4. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  5. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow

He added that a sum of ₹125 crore has been allocated for the upgradation of 46 roads in Oddanchatram.

College Principal T. Vijayarani, Joint Director of Collegiate Education P. Ponmuthuramalingam and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US