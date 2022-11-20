Foundation stone laid for government college building in Oddanchatram

November 20, 2022 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani laid the foundation stone for a building for Government Arts and Science College at Oddanchatram in Dindigul District on Sunday.

The Minister also planted saplings on the college premises at Kallimandayam in Oddanchatram taluk in the presence of Dindigul MP P.Velusamy and Collector S. Visakan, said a press release.

Mr. Sakkarapani said that construction of this college is expected to be completed within a year. Further, construction of two bus stands for the students studying in the college will be taken up soon.

He also noted that out of the 31 new colleges being set up across the State, six have been allotted to Dindigul district.

The Minister also said that permission has been obtained to establish a Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in the district. A site has been identified for establishing an All India Civil Services Coaching Centre in the area to impart training to aspirants. Further, he said that a world-class training centre will be set up soon to provide training to aspirants land a government job.

He said that ₹1,000 crore has been allocated to bring Cauvery water to augment drinking water supply across Dindigul district. The scheme would benefit Oddanchatram Panchayat, Municipality, Town Panchayat areas and Neikkarapatti Town Panchayat and several Panchayats under Palani Panchayat Union.

He added that a sum of ₹125 crore has been allocated for the upgradation of 46 roads in Oddanchatram.

College Principal T. Vijayarani, Joint Director of Collegiate Education P. Ponmuthuramalingam and others were present.