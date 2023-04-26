Foundation stone laid for 4 hospital buildings worth ₹ 75.26 crore in Virudhunagar district

April 26, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Wednesday laid foundation stone for four new hopsital buildings worth ₹ 75.26 crore.

Among them was construction of additional buildings worth ₹ 30.35 crore for Government Hospital in Aruppukottai, new building for GH in Rajapalayam which is being upgraded as District Headquarters hospital at a cost of ₹ 40 crore and ₹ 3.71 crore worth additional building for trauma care for Government Hospital in Sattur, and a new primary health centre at Sempatti at a cost of ₹ 1.20 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramachandran said that Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam was a big success as around 15% of the people identified with diabetes and blood pressure were treated. Early treatment for these non-communicable diseases helped the patients in prevention of other diseases.

Mr. Subramanian said that two urban health centres were coming up in Sivakasi Corporation, three in Virudhunagar, one each in Strivilliputtur and Aruppukottai municipality, at a cost of ₹ 1.75 crore.

Collector, V.P. Jayaseelan, Directors, R. Shanmugakani (Medical and Rural Health Services) and T.S. Selvavinayagam (Public Health and Preventive Medicines), Joint Director (Health Services), Murugavel, Deputy Directors, Kalusivalingam and Yasodhamani, were among those who were present.