Foundation stone for green crackers testing facility laid near Sivakasi

January 10, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Sivakasi

Foundation stone for construction for a testing facility of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR - NEERI), for green crackers was laid near here on Tuesday.

Chief Scientist, CSIR-NEERI, Sadhana Rajaylu, and Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers’ Association president, P. Ganesan, were present.

TANFAMA had bought 5 acres of land in Peranayakkanpatti for setting up the RACE facility to test raw materials, chemicals, composition and emission for crackers at a cost of ₹ 6 crore.

After Supreme Court mandated production of green crackers to mitigate pollution caused by fireworks, NEERI has already set up a similar facility in Nagpur for testing the fireworks.

“However, since over 1,000 fireworks units are functioning in and around Sivakasi, the second facility is being set up here to avoid delay in transportation of raw materials and fireworks products all the way to Nagpur,” Mr. Ganesan said.

The new facility on a three-storey building with instruments and equipment would be ready by March-end.

However, a temporary testing facility would be set up in a rented-building by January-end, he added.

TANFAMA office-bearers S. Balaji Pavanasam, N.R.K.R. Rajarathnam, G. Abiruben, K. Sankar, and T. Srinivasan were among those who were present.