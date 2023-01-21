ADVERTISEMENT

Foundation stone for Cruz Fernandez memorial in Thoothukudi

January 21, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The memorial will be built on a 20-cent plot east of MGR Park opposite Chidambara Nagar bus stop at a cost of ₹77.87 lakh.

The Hindu Bureau

MP K.Kanimozhi, lays the foundation stone for Rao Bahadur Cruz Fernandez Mani mandapam in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Foundation stone for the memorial for Cruz Fernandez, former chairman of old Thoothukudi municipality, was laid by MP Kanimozhi on Saturday.

The memorial will be built on a 20-cent plot east of MGR Park opposite Chidambara Nagar bus stop at a cost of ₹77.87 lakh.

District Collector K. Senthil Raj, Minister for Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy and Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After the State Government decided to construct the memorial for Cruz Fernandez, five-time municipal chairman who implemented the first drinking water scheme to bring water from the Tamirabharani river to the coastal town, a Government Order was released in October stating that the memorial would be set up at Roach Park on South Beach Road.

However, the fishermen objected to this decision saying that the government was attempting to obliterate the fame of Cruz Fernandez by constructing the memorial in a secluded place away from the town.  Subsequently, Dr. Senthil Raj and Ms. Geetha held talks with the representatives of various fishermen associations and it was decided that a memorial near MGR Park on Thoothukudi – Palayamkottai Highway will be built.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US