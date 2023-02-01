Foundation stone for 21 houses for transgenders laid in Virudhunagar district

February 01, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy laid foundation stone for constructing 21 houses for transgenders at Gundayiruppu in Vembakottai panchayat union in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday. The group houses would be constructed at a cost of ₹1.28 crore under Mineral Fund Scheme 2021-2022. The district administration has in the past given appointment orders to two transgenders, the Collector said at the function. District Revenue Officer J. Ravikumar, District Rural Development Agency Project Director Thilagavathi and Executive Engineer Sakthimurgan were present.