ADVERTISEMENT

Foundation laid for T.M. Soundararajan statue in Madurai

July 01, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

MP Su. Venkatesan lays the foundation for erecting the playback singer’s statue in Madurai Municipal Hall on Saturday.. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Madurai Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan on Saturday laid the foundation for a bronze life-size statue of renowned playback singer T.M. Soundararajan, at the Madurai Corporation Zonal Office.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Venkatesan said the late playback singer was the pride of Tamil Nadu and the pride of Tamil music. He said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced a bronze statue of Soundararajan in Madurai. As per the announcement, the foundation for the statue was laid and It would be installed at a cost of ₹50 lakh.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced that a life-size statue would be installed in Madurai to mark the birth centenary of the late singer. A road in Chennai on which the playback singer’s residence was located was named after the singer. The Chief Minister unveiled the name board of the road at Mandaveli in Chennai in March this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US