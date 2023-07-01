Foundation laid for T.M. Soundararajan statue in Madurai

July 01, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan on Saturday laid the foundation for a bronze life-size statue of renowned playback singer T.M. Soundararajan, at the Madurai Corporation Zonal Office.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Venkatesan said the late playback singer was the pride of Tamil Nadu and the pride of Tamil music. He said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced a bronze statue of Soundararajan in Madurai. As per the announcement, the foundation for the statue was laid and It would be installed at a cost of ₹50 lakh.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced that a life-size statue would be installed in Madurai to mark the birth centenary of the late singer. A road in Chennai on which the playback singer’s residence was located was named after the singer. The Chief Minister unveiled the name board of the road at Mandaveli in Chennai in March this year.

