HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Foundation laid for T.M. Soundararajan statue in Madurai

July 01, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
MP Su. Venkatesan lays the foundation for erecting the playback singer’s statue in Madurai Municipal Hall on Saturday..

MP Su. Venkatesan lays the foundation for erecting the playback singer’s statue in Madurai Municipal Hall on Saturday.. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Madurai Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan on Saturday laid the foundation for a bronze life-size statue of renowned playback singer T.M. Soundararajan, at the Madurai Corporation Zonal Office.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Venkatesan said the late playback singer was the pride of Tamil Nadu and the pride of Tamil music. He said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced a bronze statue of Soundararajan in Madurai. As per the announcement, the foundation for the statue was laid and It would be installed at a cost of ₹50 lakh.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced that a life-size statue would be installed in Madurai to mark the birth centenary of the late singer. A road in Chennai on which the playback singer’s residence was located was named after the singer. The Chief Minister unveiled the name board of the road at Mandaveli in Chennai in March this year.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.