Foundation laid for Sivakasi Corporation office building

June 18, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Sivakasi

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Sunday laid the foundation for a new building for Sivakasi Corporation.

The three-storey building with a basement would come up at a cost of ₹10 crore.

The Minister said the basement would have parking facilities. The ground floor would have 1,647.10 sq. ft. built-up area, first floor 1,403.80 sq. ft. and second floor 179.47 sq. ft.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, Sivakasi Mayor I. Sangeetha, Deputy Mayor Vignesh Priya and Corporation Engineer Shahul Hameed were among those who were present. The building would be constructed within 18 months, Corporation Commissioner N. Sankaran said.

In Virudhunagar, Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Sunday laid the foundation for a new building for District Town and Country Planning office on the Collectorate premises.

The new building would be constructed at a cost of ₹ 2.44 crore.

Virudhunagar MLA A.R.R. Srinivasan was present.

Mr. Ramachandran said the new office building was being constructed in order to help the government schemes reach the common man easily and fast. The spacious building would also help officials carry on their work without any inconvenience. It would also have modern facilities.

The building would have 2,453 sq. ft. of built-up area on the first and second floor.

District Revenue Officer J. Ravikumar, Sattur Revenue Divisional Officer Sivakumar, Virudhunagar municipal Chairman Madhavan and Virudhunagar Panchayat Union Chairman Sumathi Rajasekar were among those present.

