ADVERTISEMENT

Foundation laid for redevelopment of New Bus Stand in Aruppukottai

May 09, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Monday laid the foundation stone for new building for Aruppukottai New Bus stand to be constructed at a cost of ₹7.92 crore.

The new project for improving the infrastructure for the New Bus Stand constructed in 1988, would be carried out under Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the New Bus stand has become very old and the basic facilities, including shops and toilets, required redevelopment.

He added that 51 shops would come up on the ground floor along with ATM, waiting hall, ticket booking room, security office, child nursing room, hotel, toilet and two-wheeler parking lot.

Besides, 13 shops would be constructed on the first floor along with retiring rooms, cloak room. The total area would be 10,757 square metres.

He said the underground drainage scheme would soon be implemented for Aruppukottai Municipality. The pipeline for Vaigai Drinking Water project for the town has been replaced from Tiruppuvanam to Kattangudi. A total of ₹6 crore has been allocated for changing the pipeline from Kattangudi to Aruppukottai.

Besides, efforts have been taken to constructed a water treatment plant at Kattangudi. When the New Tamirabharani drinking water scheme is executed, Aruppukottai would get adequate quantity of drinking water, he added.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, Aruppukottai Municipal Chairperson, S. Sundaralakshmi, Municipal Commissioner, Ashok Kumar, Municipal Vice-Chairperson, Palanisamy, Municipal Engineer, Ramalingam, were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US