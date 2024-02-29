GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Foundation laid for facelift works at Balarengapuram government hospital

February 29, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
MLA M. Boominathan, and Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth participate in the ‘boomi puja’ at the Government Hospital at Balarengapuram in Madurai on Thursday.

MLA M. Boominathan, and Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth participate in the ‘boomi puja’ at the Government Hospital at Balarengapuram in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Foundation for improvement works was laid at Balarengapuram cancer centre in Madurai on Thursday. 

Under Ungal Thogudhiyil Mudhalvar, scheme, about ₹3.59 crore fund provided to Madurai South Assembly constituency MLA M. Boominathan would be utilised for the project, said sources.  

The Balaregapuram hospital, which was constructed in 1977, was upgraded to regional cancer centre to benefit patients from southern districts such as Madurai, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Theni, Dindigul, Karur and Thoothukudi. 

The bed capacity, which was 40 now, would be increased to 100. In addition, a sewage treatment plant would be installed to treat the waste water generated from the hospital. 

Mayor V. Indirani Ponvasanth and Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar were present at the event. 

