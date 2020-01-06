Virudhunagar

A candidate who had contested for the post of Koorakundu Panchayat 8th ward member, Saravanan, has complained of foul play in declaration of result after two candidates got identical 183 votes.

Saravanan raised a banner of revolt claiming that the Returning Officer for Virudhunagar Panchayat Union, Kaja Mohideen, had given the certificate of victory to the other candidate, Ramamoorthi, without a draw of lots.

Saravanan who came to the Union Office threatened to immolate himself on Monday evening. However, the police prevented him.

Among the three candidates, Saravanan and Ramamoorthi had got same number of votes of 183. Saravanan claimed that after the counting of votes was completed, the BDO had asked them to come to the Union Office on Monday for the draw of lots. However, when he went there on Monday, he learnt that the other candidate had been given the certificate of victory.

“We did not get any complaint regarding this issue for three days after the counting of votes got completed on Friday. When we tried to contact the BDO today to clarify, we were told that he suffered a heart attack on Saturday and was hospitalised and hence could not enquire him,” the Collector, R. Kannan, said.

The genuineness of the complaint of Saravanan could be verified only after enquiring the BDO, he said.

Meanwhile, Saravanan, along with supporters, was staging a protest at Allampatti.

All the 200 candidates elected to the post of panchayat union ward members and 20 candidates elected to the post of district panchayat ward members and other victorious candidates for the posts of village panchayat ward members and presidents, but for few, in Virudhunagar district, were administered oath on Monday.

The Collector said that some 23 candidates, mainly village panchayat ward members and presidents, who had gone to temples, could not take oath on Monday. He added that they should assume office by January 11.