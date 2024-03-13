ADVERTISEMENT

Foul play alleged in seniority list of doctors for RMO counselling

March 13, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Complaints were raised about foul play in the seniority list as per the Civil Medical List (CML) number for counselling to the post of Residential Medical Officer (RMO) which was held in Chennai on Wednesday.

“To give preference for a doctor who is not eligible for the post, the CML number of the doctor was modified. A the CML number of the doctor (assistant professor) from Madurai was modified in contrary to the person’s joining year to place the person in the list,” A. Veronica Mary, an activist based in Madurai said.  

While the doctor whose CML number was modified joined government medical services only in 2006, other doctors who had better experience and seniority were not included in the list, added Ms. Mary. 

“As this complaint about the anomaly in the seniority list was raised to the Directorate of Medical Education through a mail, we have learnt that the counselling process went as per the rules,” she added.  However, she said, after complaints, the counselling took place as per the procedure.

