HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Forum to introduce innovative and creative value-added products inaugurated

September 23, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy who inaugurated a Vibrant Tamil Nadu Exhibition in Madurai on Saturday.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy who inaugurated a Vibrant Tamil Nadu Exhibition in Madurai on Saturday.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy on Saturday inaugurated ‘Arimugam’, a forum to introduce innovative and creative value-added products, at the Vibrant Tamil Nadu Exhibition being held at the Agro Food Trade Centre at Sikkandar Chavadi in Madurai.

Over 150 stalls have been installed at the third edition of the Vibrant Tamil Nadu Exhibition, an International exhibition with a focus on millets, in view of 2023 being observed as the International Year of Millets.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Moorthy said that food habits in recent times had led to many health issues and diseases. People had realised this and had started to include millets in the diet which have many health benefits.

He said that the production of millets had also gone up. However, people were not able to market their products properly. They were not aware of the platforms. He said that ‘Arimugam’ would provide the right platform for the people. He said that more awareness should be created on the importance of millets and organic farming. He also spoke on the importance of technology in agriculture.

Explaining the concept of ‘Arimugam’, the President of Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry S. Rethinavelu said that many start-ups and MSMEs and even young farmers were producing innovative and creative value-added products, but they had no opportunity to market them and they did not know how to market them. It had to be distributed properly.

‘Arimugam’ acts as the platform to market such value-added products. The farmers, start-ups and MSMEs will have the contact of traders. In order to encourage the farmers to continue manufacturing and producing innovative and creative products, a meeting has been planned to be held every three months. The products would be on display and their salient features and health benefits would be explained, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.