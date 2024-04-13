ADVERTISEMENT

Forum to conduct art festival supporting Madurai CPI(M) candidate

April 13, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association would be conducting an art and culture festival at Palanganatham here on Sunday in support of Madurai CPI(M) candidate Su. Venkatesan. 

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, writer Aadhavan Dheetchanya, one of the organisers of the event, said, “The event to be conducted in Madurai is to show the forum’s support to the candidate who is widely recognised as a writer and activist politician.” 

“No other MP in the country had listed his work done during his tenure as a Parliamentarian. The 150 successes released as a book by Mr. Venkatesan explain his service as a politician to the public,” he added.   

“Our political stand to support INDIA alliance has a moral value which is placed against BJP and we are working together with the candidates of the alliance to make them reach the voters,” he added.  

To add value to the stature of the Madurai CPI(M) candidate, several artists and writers are joining to perform, he said.

