Forum thanks CM for demand to upgrade status of Madurai airport

The Forum of Tour Organisers, Madurai has thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for including the demand to notify Madurai airport as an international airport in the memorandum that was submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.

President of the forum, A. Satheesh Kumar said that notifying or upgrading the status of Madurai airport to an international airport would be a boon to the southern districts of the State. He hoped that the airport would soon be notified as an international airport.

He had filed a public interest litigation petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to notify / upgrade the status of the Madurai airport as an international airport. He said that the facilities at the airport in Madurai matched or were superior to those at some international airports in the country. It had the required infrastructure. But, the airport was yet to be notified as an international airport, he said.

The Centre had informed the court that in order to notify or upgrade the status of the airport, approval from the Union Cabinet was required. The court had sought a counter affidavit and adjourned the hearing in the case.