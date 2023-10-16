Forum seeks State intervention to ensure JNU scholar resumes Ph.D research

October 16, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - Madurai

Members of the Makkal Kalvi Kootiyakkam has appealed to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration and the Tamil Nadu state government to take necessary steps to ensure that a Ph.D student from Tamil Nadu, who was attacked allegedly by members of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), completes his studies without any obstacles.

According to a statement released by the organisation, Nazar Mohammad Mohaideen, a Ph.D scholar from the Special Center for Molecular Medicine (SCMM), JNU, was severely injured on February 19 following an alleged attack by the ABVP.

“Instead of acting against the perpetrators, the institution cornered Mr. Nazar by subjecting him to institutional harassment. One week after the attack, Mr. Nazar’s professor Shailja Singh denied him guidance, forcing him to leave the lab,” the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this, a grievance committee endorsed for a change of supervisor for Mr. Nazar, but the chairperson of SCMM denied to appoint a supervisor and issued a letter on October 4 stating that Mr. Nazar will not be able to pursue Ph.D research at the institution.

Mr. Nazar is the President of the JNU Tamil Students Association (JNUTSA). He co-founded the Reservation Club, which advocates for better representation in the university, said the organisation’s coordinator R. Murali.

Further, it was alleged that the research scholar was being targeted at JNU only because Mr. Nazar, hailing from Tamil Nadu, advocated the ideals of B. R. Ambedkar, Periyar and Karl Marx, and had his name linked to a religious minority.

“We appeal to the Vice-Chancellor of JNU, the academicians and scientists at JNU and the political leaders in Tamil Nadu and New Delhi to make sure that Mr. Nazar - a committed researcher - be able to continue his Ph.D research without any obstacles,” said Mr. Murali.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.