Forum hails G.O. on creating new posts for KMUT

January 03, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - MADURAI

Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association has welcomed the G.O. (government order) on creating 109 posts across the State for smooth implementation of Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam (KMUT).

Speaking to The Hindu on Wednesday, its State president M.P. Murugaiyan said that in the first phase the 109 posts had been created for Head Assistants/Deputy Tahsildars, Social Security Scheme Tahsildars, Deputy Tahsildars and others.

The Finance Ministry had been intimated about the creation of the 109 posts so that funds will be allocated for the manpower.

“As the KMUT scheme catered to 1.06 crore beneficiaries, for smooth execution of such a big scheme, our Association urged the government to fill all vacancies and create posts because in many places the revenue officials and assistants were burdened with the KMUT work in addition to their regular duties. So we demanded creation of an exclusive wing for KMUT,” he said.

As many as 11.85 lakh people in the State have applied for KMUT assistance. The beneficiary list has to be updated periodically to weed out ineligible cases after due verification. So, to do this voluminous work, creation of new posts at different levels in all the 38 Collectorates and the eight newly-carved taluks was imperative. It is hoped that the government would sanction their other demands also in the next phase, he said.

Last year, the Association had announced an indefinite strike demanding the State government to augment the staff strength to handle work related to KMUT, a pet project of the DMK government. After much persuasion, the G.O. had been issued, he added.