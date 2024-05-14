Forum flays State’s announcement of TRB examination for posting lecturers

Makkal Kalvi Kootiyakkam had condemned the State Government’s recent order for candidates to clear the Teacher’s Recruitment Board (TRB) to be appointed as lecturers. They said, while there were three court orders and a Government Order passed during the AIADMK government directing to make the guest lecture job permanent, the new announcement would nullify those orders.

Further, the forum said, the 4,000-odd guest lecturers who had worked for several years because of this announcement would remain as guest lecturers forever without enjoying any benefits of an employee.

“Madras High Court passed the order to fill 1,146 vacancies by making the guest lecturers permanent staff. But the State government, which not only denied fulfilling the previous government’s G.O., but also failed to comply with the court’s order,” said R. Murali, one of the coordinators of the forum.

Above all, how can the government expect the guest lecturers who have served for years together to prove themselves by clearing a new examination, he aaked.

As per the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) norms, qualification for a lecturer to get employed in an institution was to clear either the NET or SET examination, but the State government has recently mandated clearing TRB entrance examination, which was usually a mandatory examination for schoolteachers, said Mr. Murali.

“This would affect the performance of lecturers who have cleared the NET and waiting for years to be made permanent,” he added.

So, the order mandating the TRB examination for post of lecturers should be revoked and the guest lectures should be made permanent to fill the existing vacancies, he said.

In the coming days, the State government should refrain from appointing guest lectures in colleges but should instead employ lecturers as permanent staff., he said.