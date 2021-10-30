Forum conducts 150th CME programme

The Devadoss Hospital Academic Forum’s monthly meet on Friday marked the milestone of 150th session of Continuous Medical Education (CME) for doctors from within and outside the hospital, both in private and government sectors.

From 2007, the forum has been meeting on last Friday of every month. During the lockdown, the virtual meetings kept the momentum going as medical professionals presented their scientific papers online.

The CMEs were started by the hospital’s founder-chairman A. Devadoss to keep the medical professionals updated on their respective disciplines.

Government Rajaji Hospital Dean A. Rathinavel, the chief guest at the 150th meeting, said the occasion was special because he was a student of Prof. Devadoss and even now referred to his notes taken during his medical college days.

A regular participant of the CMEs himself, he said that the pandemic made him realise how important it was to embrace latest technology and be self-sufficient in indigenous medicines.