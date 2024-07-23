Forum condemns termination of 300 teachers of tribal welfare schools

ADVERTISEMENT

Activists and associations condemned the termination of 300 teachers who were working in Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Schools in Tamil Nadu. They also demanded the immediate reemployment of the teachers as the education of the students was being affected.

S. Karuppaiah of Dalit Liberation Movement, opposing the move, said that the 300 teachers who were appointed temporarily in 2017 to manage the vacancies, were suddenly terminated now without filling the vacancies. “When the government had already failed to fill vacancies of 400 teachers in these schools, terminating another 300 would badly affect the education of the students,” he added.

“The Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department runs 320 schools across the State where around 30,000 students are studying at present. As Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Schools are mostly in remote areas, most teachers with TET (Teachers’ Eligibility Test) qualifications hesitate to work in such institutions. Many students would suffer, due to this,” he stated.

The higher officials had taken departmental action against the teachers who raised the issue of termination of teachers, he said. When the Constitution itself has given the right to government employees to form associations and raise their concerns, the action of the higher official was against the Constitution, he noted.

Mr. Karuppaiah said now the government should take steps immediately to reinstate the terminated teachers and fill the 400 vacancies.

