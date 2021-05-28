Forum condemns MP’s remarks

Madurai

28 May 2021 20:43 IST

The Nursing Home and Hospital Board - IMA (Tamil Nadu) has condemned CPI MP K. Subbarayan for his post on social media alleging that medical professionals were “robbing” the people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board’s State secretary, S. G. Balamurugan, in a statement said that when doctors and para-medical staff were saving COVID-19 patients, risking their own lives, such remarks by an elected representative were wounding. The entire medical fraternity could not be blamed for the malpractices of a few.

The Board sought an apology from the MP and urged him to withdraw his remarks.

Board chairman B Sridhar said that they had accepted the suggestion of the State government and admitted qualifying COVID-19 patients under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Medical Insurance Scheme for treatment.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 112 members from the medical fraternity, including doctors and frontline workers, had died. In the second wave, 34 of them had died, he said adding under such circumstances the MP’s comments were “demoralising”.