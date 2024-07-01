Forum condemns Governor’s order to extend Periyar University VC’s tenure

Makkal Kalvi Kootiyakkam, a forum that focuses on issues pertaining to higher education, condemned Governor R.N. Ravi’s order on extension of the tenure of Periyar University Vice-Chancellor Jagannathan even when a case is pending against him.

As Mr. Jagannathan’s tenure ended on June 30, Tamil Nadu government even before 15 days, sent a proposal to Mr. Ravi for the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor. Rejecting the proposal, on June 29 Mr. Ravi extended Mr. Jagannathan’s tenure for another year till May 19, 2025.

Condemning Mr. Ravi’s move, the forum said that there were several charges like fake certificate irregularities in appointment of assistant professors, non-observance of reservation in appointments of librarian and Director of Physical Education pending against him, in addition to charges of starting a private company called ‘Periyar University Technology Entrepreneurship and Research Foundation (PUTER FOUNDATION) violating the norms of the university.

Further, there are more than 13 charges pending against him, including defaming trade union adviser Professor Elangovan based on caste. Above all, the VC last year was even arrested based on the allegation and was later released on bail, they added.

“A case registered by the Salem City Assistant Commissioner of Police is still pending in the High Court. In addition, the Higher Education Department Additional Secretary S. Palanichamy and Joint Secretary Ilango Henridas have already conducted an inquiry into this, following which, the Additional Chief Secretary has directed him to appear in person on July 16 and give his views regarding the prosecution of the criminal case,” the forum noted.

Holding the post of Chancellor of the university, Mr. Ravi should have immediately suspended the VC at the time of arrest itself, but instead he personally met VC when he was in Salem and now extended his tenure, they added.

“Such abuse of power in the universities disrupts the fabric of the institution and erodes the confidence of students and professors in the university. The order to extend his tenure should be cancelled immediately and a committee should be constituted to appoint a new VC,” the forum said.

