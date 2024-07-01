GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forum condemns Governor’s order to extend Periyar University VC’s tenure

Published - July 01, 2024 07:14 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Makkal Kalvi Kootiyakkam, a forum that focuses on issues pertaining to higher education, condemned Governor R.N. Ravi’s order on extension of the tenure of Periyar University Vice-Chancellor Jagannathan even when a case is pending against him.  

As Mr. Jagannathan’s tenure ended on June 30, Tamil Nadu government even before 15 days, sent a proposal to Mr. Ravi for the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor. Rejecting the proposal, on June 29 Mr. Ravi extended Mr. Jagannathan’s tenure for another year till May 19, 2025.  

Condemning Mr. Ravi’s move, the forum said that there were several charges like fake certificate irregularities in appointment of assistant professors, non-observance of reservation in appointments of librarian and Director of Physical Education pending against him, in addition to charges of starting a private company called ‘Periyar University Technology Entrepreneurship and Research Foundation (PUTER FOUNDATION) violating the norms of the university. 

Further, there are more than 13 charges pending against him, including defaming trade union adviser Professor Elangovan based on caste. Above all, the VC last year was even arrested based on the allegation and was later released on bail, they added.  

“A case registered by the Salem City Assistant Commissioner of Police is still pending in the High Court. In addition, the Higher Education Department Additional Secretary S. Palanichamy and Joint Secretary Ilango Henridas have already conducted an inquiry into this, following which, the Additional Chief Secretary has directed him to appear in person on July 16 and give his views regarding the prosecution of the criminal case,” the forum noted. 

Holding the post of Chancellor of the university, Mr. Ravi should have immediately suspended the VC at the time of arrest itself, but instead he personally met VC when he was in Salem and now extended his tenure, they added.  

“Such abuse of power in the universities disrupts the fabric of the institution and erodes the confidence of students and professors in the university. The order to extend his tenure should be cancelled immediately and a committee should be constituted to appoint a new VC,” the forum said.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.