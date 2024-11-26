Forum complains of shabby treatment of doctors by bureaucrats

Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association, Virudhunagar district, has begun a strike in all government hospitals in the district, as part of a State-wide protest, of not taking up elective surgeries in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology from Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was decided at the emergency general body meeting of the Virudhunagar district unit of the association held on Monday. The association complained that some of the Collectors, including Virudhunagar, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladurai and Tirupattur, were involved in “naming and shaming” of doctors while auditing maternal deaths.

“The very approach of auditing maternal deaths should be anonymous without taking any names of the doctors. But, the Collectors are threatening the doctors and one of them said that he would lock the hospital, even if it was a government facility,” the district president K. Sugumar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A young IAS officer had made derogatory comments against senior officials of the Health Department, including Deans and Director of Medical Education, at a meeting. The additional burden caused by vacancy of 5,000 posts of medical officers was having a telling effect on the serving doctors.

The doctors demanded that monthly audit meeting by Collectors should be held during working hours, and not after 5 p.m., considering the safety of doctors and nurses, who are mostly women.

As part of their protest, the doctors have decided to boycott all State-level and district-level meetings and to come out of all administrative-level and department-level WhatsApp groups and to boycott all reporting and special camps for ‘Varumun Kappom’ scheme, family planning surgeries and, screening camps for the differently abled.

The next course of action would be decided on November 28 if no amicable solution to their problems is found, the statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.