Forum against nod granted to NHRC to host conference

September 19, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - MADURAI

All India Network of NGOs and Individuals Working with National and State Human Rights Institutions (AiNNI) has condemned the permission granted to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) India by the Asia Pacific Forum (APF) to host a conference in New Delhi.

The NHRC has been deferred its accreditation by the Sub Committee on Accreditation (SCA) of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI), said the press statement issued by the members of AiNNI. Over 1,800 activists signed the statement.

The members said that the NHRC had been silent with respect to the situation of the human rights defenders in India and had done nothing to ensure that the human rights defenders were not imprisoned for exercising their right to speech and expression.

Referring to the Human Rights violations in Manipur, the members said that the NHRC had initiated action only after the Supreme Court had initiated Suo Motu action. The response of the NHRC had been nothing short of an abdication of its constitutional and legal responsibility, the members said.

The members said that the NHRC in the past had been an intervenor before the Supreme Court in key cases of human rights violations. However, today, in any issue of human rights violations, the NHRC has chosen to maintain a silence. Since the basic condition of fulfilling the mandate conferred by the Protection of Human Rights Act as well as the Paris Principles have not been met by the NHRC, civil society organisations condemn the very holding of the APF Conference in India, the AiNNI members said.