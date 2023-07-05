ADVERTISEMENT

Fortified biscuits to be given to malnourished children in Virudhunagar district

July 05, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan handing over a packet of fortified biscuits to a child in Virudhunagar on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Virudhunagar district administration has begun distribution of fortified biscuits to malnourished children in the age group of six months to six years.

Inaugurating the scheme at the Anganwadi Centre in Dhargas Street, the Collector V.P. Jayaseelan said that supplementary nutrition was being provided to children below the age of six, pregnant and lactating women under Integrated Child Development Scheme with an objective of making Tamil Nadu free of malnourished children.

In order to further address the issue of malnutrition, children who suffered due to severe nutrition deficiencies like stunting (short for their age), wasting (thin for their height) and underweight, fortified biscuits was being supplied free of cost.

While child in the age group of six to 24 months sould be given 1.5 kg of fortified biscuits, those in the age group of two to 6 years, would be given 750 kg of biscuits. The fortified biscuits would be distributed to all 2,427 children identified as malnourished.

Virudhunagar Municipal Chairman, R. Madhavan, was present.

