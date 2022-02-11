‘Let Dindigul be AIADMK’s fort’

DINDIGUL

11 February 2022 21:54 IST

Panneerselvam introduces party candidates

The AIADMK, which was founded by late M.G. Ramachandran, registered its first victory in Dindigul. Since then, it continued to remain the fort of the AIADMK.

Again, with the polling to the urban local body polls scheduled for Feb 19, the voters in Dindigul Corporation, municipality and town panchayats should vote for the two-leaves and give the due status of “AIADMK’s fort” again by giving a landslide victory, said party coordinator O Panneerselvam here on Thursday night.

In a late evening public meeting, he introduced the candidates contesting for the polls. He said that the urban local body polls was crucial as the elected representatives would have to provide the basic needs to the people. The AIADMK alone has the ability to reach out to the masses, which has been proved in the past. Even in the last regime headed by Edappadi K Palaniswamy, the party excelled by fulfilling all its promises.

But the DMK, which came to power by ‘accident,’ had done nothing tangible and cannot do anything to the common man. “It has proved that it is a failure,” he charged and asked the people about the Pongal hamper and the response was that the kit contained substandard items from a section of the crowd.

On the scrapping of NEET in Tamil Nadu, he came down heavily on the DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for creating a dilemma in the minds of the youth. How long the DMK can hide the facts from the people, he questioned.

Senior leader Natham R Viswanathan said that the people in Tamil Nadu were frustrated so much that if polls were held now for the Assembly, the DMK will be shown the doors. Former minister and MLA Dindigul C Srinivasan said the DMK came to power with empty promises.