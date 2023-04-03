April 03, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to formulate a scheme for special darshan for pregnant women and differently abled persons at important temples in Tamil Nadu.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and K. K. Ramakrishnan issued the direction on the public interest litigation petition filed by advocate B. Ramkumar Adityan of Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district.

The petitioner complained that whenever VVIPs and VIPs, especially Ministers and political leaders and their family members visited important temples for darshan it caused hindrance to the general public. They are allowed to have darshan at the temples without any restriction of time and it was causing inconvenience to the general public, he said.

The temple administration is duty bound to ensure that the darshan for the VVIPS and VIPs is provided without causing inconvenience to the general public. The temple authorities may fix separate time slots for darshan for these people, he said.

At the same time, priority should also be given to senior citizens, differently abled persons, mothers with infants and those with health issues. Therefore a separate time slot should be provided for them at the important temples in the State, he said.

A time slot token should be issued to all those devotees who opt for the general darshan and the special darshan in order to avoid the rush and waiting for hours in queues, the petitioner said and sought a direction to the authorities to take effective steps in this regard.