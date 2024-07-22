GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Formulate detailed procedure for free laptop distribution, HC tells State

Published - July 22, 2024 10:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State government to formulate a comprehensive procedure/ modalities for implementation of the scheme of distribution of free laptops to students in government, government-aided schools and colleges.

Justice Battu Devanand directed that the services of Headmasters, Headmistresses and teachers should not be used for any purpose other than teaching and school administration, subject to duties to be performed under law.

The court observed that the government had been distributing laptops to the students continuously every academic year. Following the implementation of the scheme of free distribution of laptops to the students, the court has seen a number of cases with regard to the theft of the laptops and the Headmasters / Headmistresses were held responsible in some cases.

It is for the government to take steps to make necessary arrangements for storage of laptops till its distribution and to provide adequate security. Without taking all these steps, making Headmasters / Headmistresses scapegoats for the theft of laptops stored on school premises is undoubtedly irrational, unjust and unreasonable.

The attitude of the Education Department officers comparing the services of Headmasters / Headmistresses and teachers with the duties of in-charges of stores i.e., store keepers is condemnable and unacceptable. Entrusting the work to store and safeguard the laptops to the Headmasters / Headmistresses degrades the stature and dignity of the teaching profession.

The Headmasters / Headmistresses were directed to go to the Police Station frequently to pursue such complaints with the police officers concerned and directed to report the status of the criminal cases registered in this regard. The duty of the teachers is to teach students and it is not their duty to visit the police station frequently to pursue the case. As the laptop theft happened on the school premises, it is the responsibility of the Headmasters / Headmistresses to give a complaint. Thereafter, the Education Department Officers have to pursue the case.

The court directed the State government to ensure that the Police Department shall take up scientific investigation with respect to the cases registered for the theft of laptops provided under the scheme by using the latest technology. The court issued a set of directions while setting aside orders passed by the authorities against two Headmistresses of government schools from Madurai and Thanjavur districts, respectively, to pay towards the recovery of the missing laptops.

