Criticising the National Education Policy 2020, General Secretary of the State Platform for Common School System-Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) P. B. Prince Gajendra Babu has urged the State government to formulate a State Education Policy that ensures quality education.

Mr. Gajendra Babu urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to monitor the progress made by the committee constituted to formulate the State Education Policy and ensure that the features of National Education Policy, 2020 were rejected. The State Education Policy should be a specific policy for Tamil Nadu which caters to the needs of the people, he said.

He was speaking at a seminar on ‘State Education Policy: A Way Forward to Save Education, Democracy and Freedom’ jointly conducted by SPCSS-TN, Society for Community Organisation (SOCO) Trust and Justice Shivaraj V. Patil Foundation here on Saturday.

He said that NEP 2020 had received widespread criticism not just in Tamil Nadu but all over the country. The earlier education policies had also drawn criticism from the people. However, in those policies the people were upset with certain provisions. However, with NEP 2020, it has been rejected by all the stakeholders. “Teachers and students are against it and have rejected it,” he said.

He said that the NEP 2020 aims to damage and destroy the existing administrative and academic structure and was against social justice. “Hence, it should be rejected by all”, he said.

Mr. Gajendra Babu also criticised the ranking and accreditation system and said that it was a marketing concept to sell seats. “It will not help in improving education”, he said.

MUTA president A. T. Senthamarai Kannan, Indian School of Social Sciences Secretary P. Vijaykumar, SOCO Trust Managing Trustee A. Mahaboob Batcha and Justice Shivaraj V. Patil Foundation Managing Trustee S. Selva Gomathi were present.

