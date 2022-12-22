Former woman MP’s house attacked; none hurt

December 22, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST

THOOTUHKUDI

Unidentified miscreants unleashed attack on the house of former Rajya Sabha MP and BJP’s state vice-president Sasikala Pushpa here on Thursday.

Even though Ms. Sasikala was not in her home at the time of attack and escaped unhurt, the window glasses, flower pots, plastic chairs and the windscreens of her car were damaged by the culprits.

According to sources close to Ms. Sasikala, the former MP, after participating in BJP’s Christmas celebrations held in a marriage hall here on Wednesday night, had gone to Nagercoil to attend a party meeting on Thursday. A 15-member gang, who came to her house at P and T Colony in bikes and autorickshaws, rained stones on the house and the car parked in front of the house. The gang, before fleeing, smashed the flower pot and the plastic chairs kept there.

Even as the BJP cadre were gathering near the scene of crime, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, Sathyaraj and Inspector of Police, SIPCOT Police Station, Shanmugam arrived a the spot and gathered the CCTV footages to identify the culprits involved in the attack.

“Since power supply to P and T Colony had been stopped for scheduled maintenance on Thursday, we don’t know if all the movements in that area had been captured by the CCTV cameras installed in the area,” said a police officer.

Sources in the BJP said Ms. Sasikala, while addressing in the Christmas celebrations on Wednesday night, had launched scathing attack on Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan and it was suspected that the attack on the MP’s house could be a sequel to it.

Further investigations are on.