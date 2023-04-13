Former woman Inspector, accused of extortion, dismissed from service

April 13, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - MADURAI

Former Inspector of Police of Nagamalai Pudukottai police station Vasanthi, who faced charges of extortion, has been dismissed from service.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai) R. Ponni ordered her dismissal under Article 311 of the Constitution of India. The dismissal order was served on Vasanthi at Madurai Central Prison, where she has been lodged, on Wednesday.

She was first arrested and placed under suspension in July 2021 on charges of extortion and cheating. Subsequently, she was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on March 31, 2023, for attempting to tamper with evidence in the extortion case.

