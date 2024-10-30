GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former TNCC president wants Madurai airport named after Muthuramalinga Thevar

Published - October 30, 2024 07:46 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
TNCC State President K. Selvaperunthagai and leader Su Thirunavukkarasar, paying homage to Muthuramalinga Thevar at his memorial in Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday.

TNCC State President K. Selvaperunthagai and leader Su Thirunavukkarasar, paying homage to Muthuramalinga Thevar at his memorial in Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Former TNCC president Su Thirunavukkarasar has appealed to the Union government to name Madurai airport after the late leader Muthuramalinga Thevar here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after paying respects at the samadhi of Muthuramalinga Thevar in Pasumpon village, he said that it would be a fitting tribute for all to have the airport in memory of the late leader. He said that Muthuramalinga Thevar was humble, polite and unassuming personality.

The very fact that he emerged victorious in both the Lok Sabha and to the TN Legislative Assembly election in 1952 showed him as a mass leader and the popularity he had among the public. He was above caste, creed and community that everyone should follow his ideals in public life.

Though many political parties and outfits had sought naming the Madurai airport after Pasumpon Thevar, Mr Thirunavukkarasar said that the Union government should take a final call on it now as it would be a fitting tribute to name the airport in his memory.

