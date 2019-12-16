Former students of Corporation school seek free laptops

TIRUNELVELI

Demanding the immediate distribution of free laptops to them, a group of former students of Kallanai Corporation Higher Secondary School submitted a petition to Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish on Monday.

The petitioner students, who had completed their Plus Two in the academic year 2017 – 2018, said more than 50% of the present set of Plus Two students of Kallanai Corporation Higher Secondary School had not been given the free laptops this year while some of the students who had studied in the school in the academic year 2018 – 2019 had given the freebie.

Since some of the old students, who had not been then given the free laptops when studied during 2018 – 2019, had been given the laptop now, the officials should take steps for giving the freebie to them also, they said, adding that the Department of Education officials should take earnest efforts for giving the free laptops to the present set of students who have not received it so far.

Arrears sought

Members of Ambedkar Indian Republican Sanitary Workers’ Association submitted a petition seeking their four months wages arrears – from June to September 2019. The sanitary workers said they were forced to borrow from moneylenders as their wages had not been disbursed for four months.

Though petitions had been submitted to the Moolaikkaraipatti Town Panchayat officials, the wages arrears were not disbursed till today. Hence, the Collector should instruct the Moolaikkaraipatti Town Panchayat officials to disburse the wages arrears immediately to save the sanitary workers from moneylenders, the petitioners said.

‘Convene meetings’

Members of Aathi Thamizhar Peravai submitted a petition stating that the local bodies should be instructed to convene grievance redressal meetings exclusively for the benefit of sanitary workers at least once a month.

‘Shift shops’

Members of Maaveeran Sundaralinganar Makkal Iyakkam submitted a petition seeking the shifting of vegetable shops in the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Market in Tirunelveli Town in the wake of the reconstruction of this 100-year-old market under the ‘Smart City’ programme to the Farmers’ Market at Kandigaiperi instead of shifting the vegetable shops to the temporary shops being erected at the Exhibition Grounds.