Former student gets monetary help for his father’s gesture to school

Updated - August 23, 2024 07:18 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 07:12 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Appreciations and helps are being showered on father-son duo, who recently came to be known for their contribution to the government school in Madurai where the boy completed his school education.  

A.  Bheeman, who completed his education at Elumalai Government Higher Secondary School and secured an admission at Gandhigram Rural Institute in Dindigul to study B.A. Economics, was awarded ₹ 25,000 by a private entity based in Madurai appreciating his father’s generosity in serving his son’s school.

Mr. Bheeman’s father A. Alagumurugan, a mason, was asked to do some repair works at his son’s school by the administration. To show his gratitude towards the school which made his son secure good marks, he carried out the repair works for free.

Recognising this, many people, including Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha appreciated the father.

Murugesan, schoolteacher, said that the father who was a daily wage worker. Disregarding his need for money, he decided to carry out the work for free as a token of appreciation.  

“Though the works he did were comparatively minimal, it is his willingness to serve the school, where his son was a former student, mattered a lot” he noted.

