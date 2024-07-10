ADVERTISEMENT

Former Speaker deposes in wealth case against minister

Published - July 10, 2024 07:01 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI:

The Hindu Bureau

Former Speaker P. Dhanapal deposed before a court here on Wednesday in the disproportionate assets case against Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan.

 The District Principal Sessions Court here is hearing the disproportionate assets case against Mr. Radhakrishnan, who has been accused along with his wife, sons and brothers of amassing wealth to the tune of ₹2.26 crore when he was the Minister for Housing between 2001 and 2006.

 When the case came-up for hearing on Wednesday, Mr. Dhanapal, who gave his assent in 2011 for registration of disproportionate assets case against Mr. Radhakrishnan, deposed before District Principal Sessions Court K. Ayyappan.

 After a two-hour-long deposition, Mr. Dhanapal left the court premises. The case was adjourned to July 24.

